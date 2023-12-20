How to Watch Nikola Jokic, Nuggets vs. the Raptors: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (18-10) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (11-15) on December 20, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.
- The Nuggets score 115.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Raptors allow.
- When Denver puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 11-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are putting up 10.7 more points per game (121) than they are when playing on the road (110.3).
- In home games, Denver is allowing 0.4 fewer points per game (110.3) than in away games (110.7).
- The Nuggets are making 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
