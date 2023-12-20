On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (18-10) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Raptors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ALT

TSN and ALT Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Raptors put up 112.5 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -43 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

These two teams average 227.8 points per game combined, 0.7 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 25.5 -120 26.3 Jamal Murray 19.5 -118 18.3 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 16.5 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 13.3 Reggie Jackson 9.5 -105 13.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +200 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.