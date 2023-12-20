The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -18.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points six times.

The average total in Nebraska's games this season is 140.8, 5.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

North Dakota (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 27.1% less often than Nebraska (7-3-0) this season.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 6 60% 75.9 151.2 64.9 133.2 144.6 North Dakota 2 28.6% 75.3 151.2 68.3 133.2 147.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers average 7.6 more points per game (75.9) than the Fightin' Hawks allow (68.3).

When Nebraska puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 7-3-0 2-0 5-5-0 North Dakota 3-4-0 0-1 2-5-0

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska North Dakota 11-4 Home Record 8-8 4-8 Away Record 4-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.