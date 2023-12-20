Nebraska vs. North Dakota December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) meet the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brice Williams: 14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Williams: 14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gary: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allick: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|132nd
|77.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|201st
|76th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|188th
|43rd
|37.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|152nd
|82nd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|137th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|74th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.4
|242nd
|75th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|75th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.