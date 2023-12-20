Two streaking squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers' 81.0 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 60.8 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Kansas has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.

The Jayhawks score 70.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 58.1 the Cornhuskers give up.

Kansas has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.

Nebraska is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.

The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (35.5%).

The Cornhuskers make 47.5% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Nebraska Schedule