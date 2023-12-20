The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

In games Nebraska shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cornhuskers sit at 31st.

The Cornhuskers record 75.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 68.3 the Fightin' Hawks give up.

When Nebraska puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 7-0.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (75.2).

When it comes to total threes made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule