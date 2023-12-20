Wednesday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62 and heavily favors Nebraska to come out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 80, North Dakota 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-18.2)

Nebraska (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Nebraska's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, and North Dakota's is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cornhuskers are 5-5-0 and the Fightin' Hawks are 2-5-0.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (50th in college basketball).

The 41.5 rebounds per game Nebraska averages rank 33rd in the nation, and are 6.0 more than the 35.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Nebraska knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc (214th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.9%.

The Cornhuskers' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 147th in college basketball, and the 82.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 38th in college basketball.

Nebraska forces 10.5 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball) while committing 10.5 (71st in college basketball play).

