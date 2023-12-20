The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) take a five-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 73.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (14-5).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 8-3 (winning 72.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Kings a 62.3% chance to win.

In 14 of 28 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won six, or 27.3%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has entered six games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Kraken Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 100 (11th) Goals 89 (25th) 66 (1st) Goals Allowed 105 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 12 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Los Angeles hit the over twice.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 11th in the NHL with 100 goals this season, an average of 3.6 per contest.

The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league play this season with 66 (just 2.4 per game).

With a +34 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-4-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seattle has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (89 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 105 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 24th.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.