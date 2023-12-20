Creighton vs. Villanova: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
Big East foes meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Bluejays are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.
Creighton vs. Villanova Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-9.5
|142.5
Creighton vs Villanova Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Creighton has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bluejays, based on the moneyline, is 80%.
- Villanova's ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Wildcats have been listed as an underdog of +300 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Villanova has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Creighton vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|9
|81.8%
|84.5
|157.7
|66.5
|131.2
|151
|Villanova
|5
|55.6%
|73.2
|157.7
|64.7
|131.2
|135.9
Additional Creighton vs Villanova Insights & Trends
- The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
- Creighton is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- The Wildcats put up 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bluejays give up (66.5).
- Villanova is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.
Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|7-4-0
|5-2
|6-5-0
|Villanova
|4-5-0
|0-0
|4-5-0
Creighton vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Villanova
|13-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
