Wednesday's Big East slate will see the Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) hit the court against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Villanova Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-8.5) 142.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-8.5) 141.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends

  • Creighton has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
  • Villanova has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Creighton is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (11th-best).
  • The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.