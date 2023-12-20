Wednesday's Big East slate will see the Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) hit the court against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Creighton has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Villanova has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (11th-best).

The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

