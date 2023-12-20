Big East opponents battle when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
  • Creighton has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
  • Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton posted 79.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).
  • When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.