How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East opponents battle when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- Creighton has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.
- The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
- Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).
- When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
