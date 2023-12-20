The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) for a contest between Big East foes at CHI Health Center Omaha, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 64th.

The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.

Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Villanova put up 70.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

At home, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.6.

Beyond the arc, Villanova made fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (34.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule