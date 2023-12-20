How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) for a contest between Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.
- Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Villanova Stats Insights
- Villanova has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 126th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.
- When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.6).
- At home, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.6.
- Beyond the arc, Villanova made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (34.2%) too.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
