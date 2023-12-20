The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) for a contest between Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
  • The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

  • Villanova has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 126th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.
  • When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.6).
  • At home, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Villanova made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (34.2%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

