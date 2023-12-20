The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Bluejays put up 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

Creighton has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 126th.

The Wildcats average 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bluejays give up (66.5).

When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last year, surrendering 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Creighton fared better in home games last season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Villanova scored 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.6.

At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule