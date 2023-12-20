Big East foes battle when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 65th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 97th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays score are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 125th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Villanova is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 84.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

Villanova made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule