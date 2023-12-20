Wednesday's contest features the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) facing off at CHI Health Center Omaha (on December 20) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Creighton.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-7.9)

Creighton (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Creighton is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Villanova's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have a 6-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

The 39.6 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 64th in the country, and are 8.7 more than the 30.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Creighton makes 6.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.5 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Bluejays score 110.7 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 9.7 (42nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.0.

