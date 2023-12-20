Wednesday's game features the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha (on December 20) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, Villanova should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -8.5

Creighton -8.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -400, Villanova +300

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Pick ATS: Villanova (+8.5)



Villanova (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Creighton is 7-4-0 against the spread, while Villanova's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 6-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-5-0. The teams score an average of 157.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.5 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It collects 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9 per outing.

Creighton connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 28.6% rate.

The Bluejays rank third in college basketball with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 123rd in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 9.7 (39th in college basketball) while its opponents average seven.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

Villanova is 94th in the country at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Villanova connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.5 (31st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

