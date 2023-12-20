Wednesday's game features the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha (on December 20) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Creighton.

The matchup has no set line.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-7.9)

Creighton (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Creighton has a 7-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Villanova, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Bluejays have hit the over in six games, while Wildcats games have gone over four times.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Creighton averages 39.6 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Creighton connects on 6.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.5 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Bluejays' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 87.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Creighton has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball play) while forcing seven (363rd in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Villanova averages 38.6 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Villanova makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Villanova has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.5 per game (32nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

