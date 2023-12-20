The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Capitals (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

  • The Capitals have won seven of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
  • Washington has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
  • In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Islanders Betting Insights

  • This season the Islanders have won seven of the 17 games, or 41.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
  • This season New York has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Islanders.
  • New York has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank)
67 (31st) Goals 96 (16th)
78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (16th)
8 (32nd) Power Play Goals 23 (12th)
17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

  • Washington is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 games.
  • Washington went over in four of its past 10 contests.
  • The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
  • In their past 10 games, the Capitals' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.
  • The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • The Capitals have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 78 (2.8 per game).
  • Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.

Islanders Advanced Stats

  • New York has a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.
  • New York has gone over the total in eight of its past 10 contests.
  • The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
  • In the past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents averaged 2.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
  • The Islanders' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
  • The Islanders' 98 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
  • Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -2.

