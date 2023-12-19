Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Bruins on December 19, 2023
The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for David Pastrnak and others in this contest.
Wild vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kirill Kaprizov is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 25 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 29 games.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Joel Eriksson Ek has netted 14 goals on the season, adding seven assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 17 goals and 24 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Brad Marchand has 12 goals and 14 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
