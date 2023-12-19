Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Thurston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Thurston County, Nebraska today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Thurston County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winnebago High School at Norfolk Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
