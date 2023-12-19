Justin Faulk will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Faulk against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Justin Faulk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Faulk has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 22:26 on the ice per game.

Through 30 games this year, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Faulk has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Faulk has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Faulk goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 14 Points 1 0 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

