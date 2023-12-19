Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dawes County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Dawes County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dawes County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crawford High School at Sioux County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 18
- Location: Harrison, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chadron High School at Torrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Torrington, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.