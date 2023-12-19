Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Cedar County, Nebraska today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Boyd High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hartington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
