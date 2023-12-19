Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Lightning on December 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas drives the offense for St. Louis with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 20:40 per game).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists in 28 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Jordan Kyrou has scored six goals on the season, adding 15 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
Kucherov is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 52 points. He has 20 goals and 32 assists this season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Brayden Point has 14 goals and 20 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.