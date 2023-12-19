Blues vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5), coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Blues knocked off the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime in their last game.
Blues vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-175)
|Blues (+145)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season St. Louis has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
- St. Louis has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Lightning Additional Info
Blues vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|105 (5th)
|Goals
|87 (23rd)
|114 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (20th)
|31 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (31st)
|19 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (8th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis possesses a 4-6-0 record against the spread while going 4-6-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- Five of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.
- The Blues' 87 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 98 total, which ranks 20th among NHL teams.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
