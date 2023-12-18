Monday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) and the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) at PPG Paints Arena sees the Penguins as home favorites (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Wild (+105). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Minnesota has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Penguins are 7-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wild have secured an upset victory in one, or 9.1%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

Minnesota is 1-6 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-6-1 6.4 2.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.20 2.90 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 2-7-1 6.4 2.80 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 1.70 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.