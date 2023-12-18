How to Watch the Wild vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) host the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Penguins look to take down the Wild on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Penguins Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 89 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|28
|8
|16
|24
|33
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|28
|14
|7
|21
|8
|13
|49.6%
|Marco Rossi
|28
|10
|7
|17
|8
|10
|40.8%
|Matthew Boldy
|21
|8
|9
|17
|17
|19
|34.6%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
- The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 22 goals during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|29
|13
|19
|32
|15
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|29
|17
|14
|31
|25
|26
|60.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|29
|10
|14
|24
|34
|27
|49%
|Erik Karlsson
|29
|6
|15
|21
|23
|20
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
