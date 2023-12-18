The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) host the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Penguins look to take down the Wild on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Wild vs Penguins Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 89 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 28 8 16 24 33 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 28 14 7 21 8 13 49.6% Marco Rossi 28 10 7 17 8 10 40.8% Matthew Boldy 21 8 9 17 17 19 34.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players