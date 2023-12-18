Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Hartman in that upcoming Wild-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Hartman vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:18 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hartman has scored a goal in five of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 25 games this year, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Hartman hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 1 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

