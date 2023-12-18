The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will meet the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Omaha vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Omaha Players to Watch

Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

