The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on December 18, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Denver is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Nuggets score only 2.4 fewer points per game (114.7) than the Mavericks allow (117.1).

Denver is 10-1 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 120.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 110.3 points per contest.

Denver allows 110.8 points per game at home, compared to 110.7 in away games.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 3.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries