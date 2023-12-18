Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jokic had 24 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 118-117 loss versus the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.0 25.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 10.7 Assists 10.5 9.5 10.6 PRA -- 48.9 46.5 PR -- 39.4 35.9 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.7



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jokic is responsible for attempting 20.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

He's attempted 3.7 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.2. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 45.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 20th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27 assists per contest.

The Mavericks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 33 14 9 2 1 1

