On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jon Merrill going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

