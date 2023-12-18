Aaron Gordon's Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 118-117 loss to the Thunder (his previous game) Gordon put up 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 11.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.6 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.2 PRA -- 23.8 22.5 PR -- 20.2 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Mavericks

Gordon is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.2.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 117.1 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 45.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are 20th in the league, giving up 27.0 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 16th in the NBA, conceding 13.0 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 35 18 8 6 2 1 2

