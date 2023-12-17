The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 143.5.

Omaha vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -1.5 143.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points twice this season.

Omaha's outings this season have a 141.5-point average over/under, two fewer points than this game's total.

Omaha is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Omaha has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Mavericks have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Omaha has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Omaha vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 3 42.9% 78.6 151.1 66.8 135.7 140.9 Omaha 2 33.3% 72.5 151.1 68.9 135.7 143.2

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks average 5.7 more points per game (72.5) than the Hatters allow (66.8).

Omaha vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0 Omaha 4-2-0 3-2 3-3-0

Omaha vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Omaha 9-3 Home Record 5-7 7-9 Away Record 1-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

