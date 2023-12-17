The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) will host the Stetson Hatters (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Omaha is 5-3 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 109th.

The 72.5 points per game the Mavericks average are 5.7 more points than the Hatters give up (66.8).

Omaha is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha is posting 85.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 26.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (59.2).

In home games, the Mavericks are ceding 13 fewer points per game (59.8) than when playing on the road (72.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Omaha has played better in home games this year, making 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule