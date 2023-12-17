Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
With 13 games on the NHL card Saturday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Matthews' stats: 23 goals in 27 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +105 to score
Devils vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Hughes' stats: 11 goals in 22 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +110 to score
Bruins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Pastrnak's stats: 17 goals in 28 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +110 to score
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Crosby's stats: 17 goals in 28 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Jets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Rantanen's stats: 14 goals in 29 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +125 to score
Avalanche vs. Jets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 29 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Guentzel's stats: 13 goals in 28 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +130 to score
Wild vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 27 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +130 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Nylander's stats: 14 goals in 27 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +140 to score
Capitals vs. Predators
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 26 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.