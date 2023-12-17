Nebraska vs. Southern December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) play the Southern Jaguars (0-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Nebraska vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Callin Hake: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Southern Players to Watch
