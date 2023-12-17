The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) are favored (-5.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points just twice this season.

Nebraska's games this season have had an average of 144.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Nebraska's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

Nebraska has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cornhuskers have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and won that game.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 5 55.6% 80.9 158.2 72.5 139.3 149.4 Nebraska 2 22.2% 77.3 158.2 66.8 139.3 143.9

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers score an average of 77.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 72.5 the Wildcats give up.

Nebraska has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 5-4-0 2-3 5-4-0 Nebraska 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Nebraska 15-1 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 4-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

