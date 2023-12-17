The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Information

Nebraska Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dai Dai Ames: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 44th 82.8 Points Scored 81.6 56th 247th 74.3 Points Allowed 61.9 21st 55th 37.0 Rebounds 39.0 19th 14th 13.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 93rd 89th 8.5 3pt Made 9.6 34th 50th 16.3 Assists 16.9 35th 307th 13.8 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

