How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Nebraska is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 24th.
- The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 72.5 the Wildcats allow.
- Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 72.5 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
- The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
- Nebraska knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|W 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
