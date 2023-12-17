How to Watch the Creighton vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Creighton vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays' 76.2 points per game are only one more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Creighton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.
- Drake is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
- The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.2).
- When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.
- Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)
- Morgan Maly: 15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
- Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 73-61
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 76-70
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/30/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
