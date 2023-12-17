Sunday's game that pits the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-2) versus the Drake Bulldogs (6-3) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Bluejays' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 76-70 loss to Marquette.

Creighton vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Creighton vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Drake 70

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays picked up their best win of the season on November 24 by registering an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 24) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 73) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 10

73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 104) on December 10

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Lauren Jensen: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Morgan Maly: 15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 76.2 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (146th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game.

