When Clyde Edwards-Helaire suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 15 matchup versus the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Edwards-Helaire has collected 179 yards (14.9 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire has added nine receptions for 73 yards (6.1 per game).

Edwards-Helaire has had one game with a rushing TD.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0

