Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of 19 games on Sunday's college basketball slate that has a Big Ten team in action.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Penn State Lady Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|B1G+
|Southern Jaguars at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Bradley Braves at Northwestern Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|5:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
