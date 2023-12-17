Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Women's Big East Power Rankings
See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big East Power Rankings
1. UConn
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 86-62 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: Butler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: SNY
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 89-78 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. Marquette
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: W 99-91 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 84-54 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. Villanova
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 51-46 vs St. John's (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ La Salle
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Georgetown
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 60-44 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: Seton Hall
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. DePaul
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: W 98-69 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Xavier
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: W 51-46 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Yale
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Butler
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: SNY
10. Providence
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: W 66-35 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: FloHoops
11. Xavier
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 68-43 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: DePaul
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
