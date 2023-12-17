Find out how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 84-79 vs St. Thomas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UConn

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-3

10-1 | 28-3 Odds to Win Big East: +160

+160 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 76-63 vs Gonzaga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Creighton

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 85-82 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-4 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big East: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Xavier

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

6-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big East: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 75-59 vs Winthrop

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Butler

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

9-2 | 17-13 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: W 96-70 vs Saginaw Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big East: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 77-55 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Xavier

Xavier Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Providence

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-2 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: W 78-64 vs Sacred Heart

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Marquette

Marquette Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

7-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big East: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 93-87 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-23

7-4 | 8-23 Odds to Win Big East: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 72-68 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-27

2-8 | 4-27 Odds to Win Big East: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 56-46 vs Northwestern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game