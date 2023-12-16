The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -800 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for the Musketeers.

Winthrop's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +550 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Winthrop has a 15.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 33.3% 76.4 157.2 71 138.5 147.6 Winthrop 2 22.2% 80.8 157.2 67.5 138.5 148.2

Additional Xavier vs Winthrop Insights & Trends

The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers put up are 8.9 more points than the Eagles give up (67.5).

Xavier has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when putting up more than 67.5 points.

The Eagles average 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (71).

Winthrop has put together a 3-4 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 5-4-0 2-2 5-4-0 Winthrop 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Xavier vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 7-4 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

