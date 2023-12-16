Will Tyler Tucker Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Tucker score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Tucker stats and insights
- Tucker has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Tucker has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Tucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
