The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Tucker score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tucker stats and insights

Tucker has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:22 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.