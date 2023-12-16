The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug among them, play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Fancy a bet on Krug? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:31 per game on the ice, is -5.

In one of 29 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Krug has an assist in 10 of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Krug has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Krug has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 13 Points 0 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.